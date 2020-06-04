Four-way JV wins €570m Belgian tunnel

The Scheldt Tunnel tunnel is the key feature of the Oosterweel Link project, which will complete Antwerp’s ring road.

Project developer Lantis has awarded the €570m (£493m) tunnel construction contract to the Tijdelijke Handelsvennootschap Combinatie Oosterweeltunnel (THV COTU) consortium, made up of Deme, Besix, BAM Contractors and Jan De Nul.

The Scheldt tunnel, which closes the Antwerp Ring Road on the north side, will be built using the immersed tube method.

Eight tunnel elements of approximately 60,000 tonnes each will be built in the inner port of Zeebrugge and then towed to Antwerp via the North Sea and the Western Scheldt, where they will be immersed in a pre-dredged trench in the River Scheldt in Antwerp.

Preparatory work will start this autumn and construction work for the tunnel itself will begin after the summer of 2021.

