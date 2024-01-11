Galliford Try appoints facilities management MD

Steve Catlin

Steve Catlin joined Galliford Try from G4S (Group 4 Securicor) in 2016 as regional director.

As managing director of Galliford Try Facilities Management, a newly created position, he reports to Mark Baxter, divisional managing director of the group’s Specialist Services Division.

Mark Baxter said: “This promotion reflects the success of GTFM to date, and its importance to our strategy as we look to deliver sustainable growth to 2026 and beyond. As a people-orientated business, we are delighted to have been able to make this appointment from within, demonstrating the quality of talent we have, as well as our commitment to developing our people.”

Galliford Try Facilities Management was incorporated as a separate company in 2019 and in its first year turned over £27m. Its latest accounts, for 2022, show turnover of £38m.

Steve Catlin said: “Having been involved in significantly growing the size of our business since I joined in 2016, I look forward to delivering the next phase of our growth journey and maximising our strengths in a competitive marketplace.”

Galliford Try has also promoted Phil Harris to managing director of Galliford Try Investments, which also forms part of its Specialist Services Division.

