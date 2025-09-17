Galliford Try continues its trajectory

Chief executive Bill Hocking (left) and chief financial officer Kris Hampson

In the year to 30th June 2025 Galliford Try made a pre-tax profit of £ £44.1m (2024: £19.2m) on revenue up 6.3% to £1,875m.

The adjusted operating margin increased to 3.0%, hitting its 2026 target a year early. The next margin target is 4.0% by 2030.

Net cash at year end was £237.6m (2024: £227.0m) while the order book grew nearly 8% in value to £4.1bn (2024 year-end: £3.8bn).

Revenue was broadly evenly split between the Building and Infrastructure divisions, with £964.7m from the former and £902.5m from the latter, with similar levels of profitability from each.

Chief executive Bill Hocking said: "Galliford Try has continued its progress, achieving a fifth consecutive year of strong financial and operational performance, with an increase in revenue, profit, margin and cash.

Our robust risk management, balance sheet strength, professional and committed teams and strong relations with clients and suppliers enables us to successfully deliver projects and consistently add value to stakeholders. Growth in the group's chosen sectors is fully supported by the government's planned, and critically required, broad based investment in the UK's economic and social infrastructure.

“As a UK only contractor with a track record of delivery in water, national and local authority highways, defence, custodial, education and affordable homes, we are uniquely positioned to support the UK's key areas of future spend and investment. The group's framework positions and growing high quality, sector focused order book provides clear visibility and security of future workloads well beyond the current financial year.

“With 92% of projected revenue of the current financial year and 75% of FY27 already secured, the Government's future spending plans and our aligned sector focus, particularly in AMP8, we are confident in the outlook for the group, in our strategy to 2030 and in our ability to continue to deliver long-term sustainable value for all our stakeholders."

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