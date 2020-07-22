Galliford Try wins £50m Bishopsgate refurb

Architect for the refurbishment scheme is MoreySmith

280 Bishopsgate It was built less than 20 years ago, by Sir Robert McAlpine for Hammerson, but is already considered in need of a facelift.

Galliford Try’s Building London division will carry out the work for Arax Properties, including an internal refurbishment of 264,500 sq ft of office space to Category A level and a full fit-out to the core and reception areas.

The refurbished building will have a 7,800 sqft dual reception spanning the full length of the building, connecting Bishopsgate with Bishops Square in Spitalfields. Architect for the scheme is MoreySmith.

With communal roof gardens and an on-site ‘wellness suite’, Arax expects 280 Bishopsgate expects to become only the second WELL Gold-certified building in London and to achieve ‘at least’ BREEAM Excellent.

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking said: "We are delighted to have been selected for such a prestigious project in such a high-profile location. We look forward to delivering a landmark office space that provides the occupiers with the high-quality facilities they demand.”

