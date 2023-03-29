Galliford Try and Midgard win Brent Cross contracts

CGI of the build-to-rent blocks to be constructed by Galliford Try

Galliford Try has been appointed by Related Argent and Invesco Real Estate to a £75m contract to build a residential development at Brent Cross Town.

The new build-to-rent (BTR) homes are part of the 180-acre Brent Cross Town regeneration scheme, which is being delivered in partnership by Barnet Council and Related Argent.

The scheme to be built by Galliford Try will have 249 apartments for private rent across three new blocks.

Galliford Try chief executive Bill Hocking said: "The private rental and wider residential sectors are an integral part of our sustainable growth strategy, particularly when we have the opportunity to work with respected repeat clients like Related Argent and Invesco Real Estate. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with them and all the stakeholders involved to produce more high-quality homes for the local community."

Related Argent and Invesco Real Estate have also appointed Midgard, part of the JRL group, to build a block of 107 flats for private sales. This market-sale residential building will be called The Ashbee.

Midgard is already on site building another market sale building, The Delamarre, featuring 170 homes for the joint venture. Midgard is also constructing 120 affordable homes in partnership with Related Argent, Barnet Council and L&Q.

The architect for both Galliford Try’s BTR building and The Ashbee is Squire & Partners.

Related Argent partner Tom Goodall said: “The start of construction of on the new BTR homes and additional market sale homes adds to the momentum behind Brent Cross Town, creating a thriving new community of residents.”

