Gateway 2 approval for £32m Leeds development

The site of The One Residence

The development, which comprises 125 apartments, has also received approval for the foundations, core of the building and the frame, clearing the way for construction to progress. The property is already more than 70% sold.

Matt Tingey, from Hyve Living, commented: “BSR approval is a landmark moment for The One Residence and the result of a significant amount of work behind the scenes, and now our focus can shift to delivery. Our ambition for The One Residence has always been to set a new benchmark for residential quality in Leeds' South Bank, and we now have everything in place to do exactly that. To be doing so with 70% of apartments already sold is a position we are proud of, and a testament to the partnership we have built with Elite Realty Invest.”

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