German project commissions bespoke ‘all-terrain’ Doosan excavator

Sven Jacobs Tief-, Garten- und Landschaftsbau (Jacobs) has commissioned the alterations to the new 22t Doosan DX225LC-5 crawler excavator, which was supplied by local dealer Atlas Hamburg and adapted by Olko-Maschinentechnik.

The main application area for the excavator is the approximately 11.3km-long Hindenburgdamm embankment, which connects the island of Sylt with the mainland. Around 8.1km of the Hindenburg embankment runs through the Wadden Sea.

Particularly low ground pressure is required to prevent the excavator from sinking into the water.

Olko has mounted the superstructure of the Doosan DX225LC-5 on an all-terrain undercarriage, not a standard pontoon, to maintain full manoeuvrability.

The undercarriage is designed for difficult applications in adverse conditions and on challenging surfaces, such as those found in wetlands. It also makes it possible to carry out work on lakes, rivers and coastal areas. The type U/1800 undercarriage used on the Doosan DX225LC-5 has a length of 10.8m, a width of 6.2m and a height of 2.35m. The undercarriage alone weighs around 27t and produces a buoyancy of 580kN. It achieves a load capacity of 18t and a maximum speed of 4 km/h.

In addition to the conversion of the chassis, a number of other modifications were made by Olko. This included fitting the crawler excavator with a 9m boom and a dipper stick 6m in length. The extended reach makes it possible to work underwater without any problems. In addition, a supplementary fuel tank and a shelf for an anchor were installed. In order to comply with environmental regulations, the machine was converted to biodegradable Panolin hydraulic oil.

Jacobs has been using Doosan excavators since 2014 and the new machine is the fifth Doosan crawler excavator it has purchased.