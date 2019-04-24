Glasgow approves £9m project to improve public realm

Glasgow City Council has approved design changes for the Byres Road public realm project, which is jointly funded by the UK and Scottish governments through the £1.13bn Glasgow City Region Deal.

The revised designs will result in the road space being reduced by approximately 30% with that space used to provide wider footways and protected cycle lanes.

In 2018, the council consulted on initial design proposals for the street. The consultation demonstrated public support for measures to improve the pedestrian environment, however there was significant concern about the quality of the proposed cycle infrastructure. The lack of physical segregation between cyclists and motor vehicles was identified as the main issue.

In October 2018, the council's housing, neighbourhoods and public realm committee instructed that design proposals were revised to include segregated cycle infrastructure along the full length of Byres Road.

The council said that the revised designs retain many of the positive features of the original scheme including the introduction of a 20mph speed limit, upgraded footways, and the introduction of additional seating area, but now also incorporate a range of features to improve conditions for those on bikes. These include protected cycle lanes; bus stop bypasses; and physical segregation at a taxi rank.

The form of the cycle lanes to be introduced will be decided upon following consideration of the respective merits of footway-level and stepped Copenhagen-style cycle lanes.

Bus stop bypasses - routing the cycle track behind the bus passenger boarding area to maintain the separation of cyclists and motor traffic - have been included in the revised design to minimise the risk of conflict between transport modes.

Carol Connolly, head of City Deal at Glasgow City Council, said: "The new public realm at Byres Road will improve the experience of the area for all those who live there or use it for shopping, studying, or going out to eat and drink. Byres Road is one of the most popular destinations in the city for both Glaswegians and our visitors, and this public realm work will ensure it maintains this position. The public consultation saw a wide range of views expressed, and the revised designs reflect this."