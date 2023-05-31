Glasgow shopping centre renewal approved

CGI of how the St Enoch district might look

Property developer Sovereign Centros, has secured approval for its outline masterplan proposals for the reimagination of St Enoch Centre in Glasgow.

The vision is that, over the next 20 years, the 35-year-old shopping mall will be replaced by housing (up to 917 flats), a hotel and offices as well as new retail and leisure space. The plans are designed to promote city centre living and conform with the council’s Glasgow City Centre strategy, which focuses on opening streetscapes and improving linkages from the riverfront, Merchant City and Glasgow Green.

Sovereign Centros and its project team, which includes architect Leslie Jones, will now work up detailed designs for further feedback and approval.

Sovereign Centros director Guy Beaumont said: “This marks a milestone moment for St. Enoch Centre and underlines the council’s commitment to meeting the needs and demands of people who live and work in the city centre.

“It’s an exciting time for Glasgow city centre and with a clear strategy and appetite for improvement, there is an enormous opportunity to create something truly special. We will now begin to refine the proposals, in line with our consents.”

