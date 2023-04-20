Gleeds appoints chief information officer

Ian Shearer

Ian Shearer began his career as a structural engineer before moving into IT, rising to the position of chief information officer for WSP’s Europe, Middle East, India and Africa businesses. He joins Gleeds from ITIS Consulting.

At Gleeds, he is expected to oversee the introduction of a new global IT platform and common software.

“This is an exciting time for the construction industry, as developments in technology shift the way that buildings are designed, constructed, and maintained,” he said. “As a pivotal part of that process, Gleeds needs to be leading the way in terms of its own technical and technological performance.”

Gleeds chief executive Graham Harle addedL “The creation of this new role is a vital part of Gleeds’ long-term plan. As global chief information officer Ian will be integral to our ongoing success, as we seek to fulfil our wider growth ambitions and build business resilience by improving the systems and processes that underline our professional excellence.”

