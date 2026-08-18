Global adds commissioning

The new division will be based in Aberdeen alongside group company Apollo, to commission and handover assets to clients.

The Global Commissioning team will be headed up by new hire, Ben Rushton, who brings 15 years’ experience in the field to the role. Having already secured contracts for two key clients, Global Commissioning is being viewed as a key service within Global’s end-to-end offering across their core sectors, as well as data centres, industrial facilities, infrastructure, and manufacturing and process plants.

Rushton said, "Commissioning has traditionally been seen as the final part of a project, we believe that by understanding and participating in the project from tendering right through to delivery and handover that we can add huge value to clients. Global Commissioning will get involved at the tendering stage and, whether it be onshore or offshore, we’ll bring left-to-right thinking and a complete vision for the project."

The new division is actively recruiting, targeting a headcount of 25 by year-end, and is working on two active projects already and targeting further projects in the space and data centres sectors as well as in the energy infrastructure space.

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