Goldhofer shows transporter with adjustable axles

The new transporter, shown with a blade lifter for wind turbines

Operators can adapt the vehicle configuration to match changing conditions during a transport operation, switching between maximum lateral stability and exceptional manoeuvrability whenever required.

Even at its standard width of 3,000 mm, the module delivers lateral stability exceeding that of a traditional 1+½ combination. At the push of a button, the track width can be increased, allowing the PST/SL-ES (285) to achieve a level of lateral stability comparable to a 5.3-meter-wide 1+1 parallel combination using 2,430 mm heavy-duty modules, while requiring an overall transport width of just 3.3m.

This means operators do not need to compromise between mobility and stability before a project begins. The vehicle can remain narrow when negotiating tight roads, confined work sites or urban areas, then be widened when additional stability is required.

Thanks to its exceptionally high bending moment capacity, Goldhofer saus, the PST/SL-ES (285) can transport loads in a single-width configuration that previously required parallel combinations purely for structural reasons. This is offered with an axle load of 48.4t and a tractive force of 162 kN.

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