Graham completes active travel A10 bridge

The 90m, 150t steel bridge, was commissioned by developer Urban&Civic as part of the Waterbeach New Town development.

It was formally opened by Charlotte Cane MP, Member of Parliament for Ely and East Cambridgeshire, and marks the completion of a key piece of active travel infrastructure for the region.

Graham was appointed as principal contractor in early 2025, with construction works commencing in February 2025. The bridge was fabricated off-site and lifted into position in modular sections, a method that reduced disruption to the A10 during installation.

Residents living at the new development can now cycle to Cambridge city centre in approximately 25 minutes via the upgraded Mere Way, with the route predominantly off-road from start to finish.

Andrew Henry, contracts director at Graham, said: "The A10 bridge is a strong example of what civil engineering can do when the brief is genuinely focused on community benefit.

“Fabricating the structure off-site and lifting it into position allowed us to deliver with minimal disruption to one of the region's busiest roads, and the result is infrastructure that will be used daily by thousands of people for decades to come. It has been a collaborative effort, and the opening is a well-earned milestone for everyone involved."

The bridge forms part of a wider package of transport investment at Waterbeach New Town, including new walking and cycling routes, enhanced bus services, and a sustainable travel hub providing bike hire and community facilities.

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