Grayson upgrades green certification

Clare Spivey, Kevin Jagg, and Tony Higson

Grayson explains that ISO 14068 replaces PAS 2060 with, it says, a far more rigorous international framework requiring organisations to measure, reduce and offset emissions using independently verified methodologies.

Grayson achieved the certification after investing in reducing waste and increasing renewable energy generation. Grayson has invested in solar energy, battery storage, lower-carbon logistics and a range of initiatives designed to reduce its environmental impact. The business says it has also continued to develop products that help contractors improve sustainability on site.

Grayson explained that it had also taken small steps to boost sustainability. One such was the development of a recycled aluminium mortar board, the G Board, designed to replace timber boards and potentially able to serve a bricklayer for the length of their career. The new board helps reduce raw material consumption, minimises replacement products and is fully recyclable at the end of its life.

The certification builds on a series of sustainability achievements for Grayson, including becoming the first business in its sector to achieve Zero Waste to Landfill status and one of the first construction suppliers to achieve PAS 2060 carbon neutrality certification. ISO 14068 represents the next step in the company's commitment to continually raising environmental standards while supporting customers with more sustainable construction solutions.

Tony Higson, managing director at Grayson, said: "Achieving ISO 14068 is a hugely significant milestone for Grayson and reflects years of investment, innovation and continuous improvement across every part of our business. As one of the first companies in our sector to achieve this internationally recognised standard, we're incredibly proud to be leading the way once again.

"ISO 14068 raises the bar significantly compared with previous carbon neutrality standards. For us, sustainability isn't about making claims – it's about demonstrating measurable progress that has been independently verified.

"The construction industry is changing rapidly, with sustainability becoming an increasingly important consideration for contractors, developers and clients alike. Achieving ISO 14068 gives our customers confidence that our environmental claims have been independently verified against one of the world's most robust carbon neutrality standards, while reinforcing our commitment to continuing to reduce our environmental impact in the years ahead."

David Wilshin, associate irdector of carbon and procurement at Auditel, which supported Grayson through the certification process, said, "ISO 14068 sets a considerably higher bar than the carbon neutrality standards that came before it. It requires organisations to measure the emissions accurately, demonstrate genuine reductions and offset only what remains – all backed by independently verified evidence rather than self-declared claims.

"Grayson approached this process with real rigour and a clear commitment to doing things properly. To be among the first construction suppliers in the UK to achieve the standard reflects the significant work already embedded across the business. It is a genuine achievement, and one that gives Grayson’s customers well-founded confidence in the credibility of its environmental claims."

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