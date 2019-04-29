Green light for £1bn Purfleet regeneration

Plans for Purfleet

The plans were submitted by Purfleet Centre Regeneration Ltd (PCRL), a joint venture between Urban Catalyst and Swan Housing Association.

The Purfleet on Thames project includes a 93,000m2 film and TV studio complex as well as up to 2,850 homes, alongside shops, restaurants, a medical centre, two schools and community facilities.

Pufleet is on the north shore of the River Thames to the east of London, just inside the M25 orbital motorway, close to the Dartford crossing.

Urban Catalyst, which specialises in mixed-use urban regeneration projects, was behind the Bermondsey Square development in London, which delivered new retail, hotel and offices alongside performing arts space and a cinema.

Swan Housing Association is one of the largest housing providers in Essex and East London and a pioneer in modular construction – approximately 50% of the homes at Purfleet on Thames will be built using modular systems.

Ken Dytor, PCRL founder and executive chairman of Urban Catalyst said: “This development will tap into the power of culture, creative industries and healthy living. The approval is the result of many years of work and has been shaped by our detailed engagement with the local community and stakeholders, who we listened carefully to in drawing up our forward-thinking social infrastructure-led proposals that promote health, education and employment.”