Gregory appoints development director

Nick Gillot

Quantity surveyor Nick Gillott has joined Gregory Properties from Sheffield construction contractor JF Finnegan, where he spent nearly 20 years, most of them as an executive director.

At Gregory Properties he will be involved in sourcing land and delivering large commercial developments across Leeds city region and beyond.

Barry Gregory, chairman of Gregory Property Group, said: “He brings a wealth of experience and is hugely respected in the region, particularly in South Yorkshire where we see great opportunities to expand our portfolio of developments. We have a number of ongoing developments, including a 145,000 sq ft logistics scheme in Rockingham, Barnsley, a residential development in Bradford and a student accommodation project in York.”

Nick Gillott said: “I look forward to applying my experience across the full spectrum of site acquisition and delivery through to marketing and sales to really make a difference and help steer the future within a family-led, hands-on team.”

Gregory Properties is the developer behind the £40m Foss Islands Retail Park in York, Darlington Retail Park, Gate Park Retail Park in Rotherham, Mabgate Junction in Leeds, Wheatley Hall Park in Doncaster and the £40m Broad Street Plaza in Halifax.

It has most recently delivered The Refinery a £30m, 407-bed student accommodation project in Leeds and the speculative development of 150,000 sq ft of distribution space at Park 32 Pontefract.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk