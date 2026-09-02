GT orders first 40m telehandlers from Manitou

Two MRTS 4080s in GT Lifting's colours

The MRT 4080 was previewed at Plantworx 2025. Following the event, representatives from GT Lifting visited Manitou’s state-of-the-art manufacturing facility in Bologna, Italy, to inspect assembly lines, view the final production configuration of the 8t machines, and conclude the agreement—which includes a comprehensive package of specialised attachments.

Joseph Rogers, managing director at GT Lifting, said, “GT Lifting has led the UK construction industry in bringing innovative Roto telehandlers to market for over 20 years. We are very proud to have been the first to introduce the 26m, followed by the 30m, 35m, 39m, and now the landmark 40m Manitou MRT 4080. This latest addition and significant investment in our fleet is a testament to the strength of our longstanding partnership with Manitou."

The MRT 4080 expands Manitou's Vision+ range into the 40-metre reach category. The deal includes bespoke attachments engineered to maximise the machine's 3-in-1 versatility as a heavy-duty telehandler, mobile crane, and aerial work platform. Deliveries are scheduled to roll out progressively across the UK starting in August, where they will be available nationwide through GT Lifting’s hire network.

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