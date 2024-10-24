Henry Brothers cops £9m police station refurb

Wolverhampton Police Station opened in 1992

Midlands-based Henry Brothers Construction has been awarded & build contract by West Midlands Police, with work due to start on site in March 2025.

The contract comprises a phased programme of upgrades, improvements and refurbishments.

The scope of work includes new doors, replacement windows, emergency lighting, new LED lighting control systems, the installation of variable refrigerant flow (VRF) heating and cooling and local mechanical heat recovery ventilation to all office spaces, including meeting and briefing rooms, and redesigned and refurbished or replaced hot and cold-water provision.

It also includes new kitchenettes, showers and toilets, the upgrading of the building’s public address (PA) system, CCTV upgrades, the installation of photovoltaic panels and redecoration throughout.

The project is expected to take a year to finish, with completion due in March 2026.

Wolverhampton Police Station, which opened in 1992, has a basement with access from a secure yard and three upper floors.

Other members of the design team working alongside Henry Brothers on the refurbishment project, and selected in conjunction with West Midlands Police, include Birmingham-based Associated Architects and mechanical and electrical engineer Hoare Lea.

The project has been procured through the Pagabo refit and refurbishment framework.

Henry Brothers Construction managing director Ian Taylor said: “This project will deliver brighter, modern and more efficient facilities for police officers working in Wolverhampton, along with improved security systems and updated heating and cooling features.

“West Midlands Police had reviewed the options of demolition and new build versus repurpose, and it was felt the repurpose route was, and is, a better use of the investment, managing their impact on environment and life cycle carbon reporting. This scheme has been designed to future proof the station for another 15 to 20 years.”

