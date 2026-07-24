Henry Brothers opens new Edinburgh office

The new office is Henry Brothers' sixth in the UK, and will offer it a new east coast base in Scotland to complement is current offices on the country's west coast.

Henry Brothers has worked in the country since 1997, and has seen a recent flurry of projects there, including Frogston Primary School, Aberlady Primary School, various projects in His Majesty's Naval Base Clyde and Royal Naval Armaments Depot Coulport, RAF Lossiemouth, and the Army Reserve Centre in Dunfermline.

Nick McKeown, regional director for Scotland, said, “Opening our new Edinburgh office is an important step in our ongoing expansion across the UK.

“Scotland is a key market for Henry Brothers, and establishing a dedicated base in its capital city, alongside our existing office in Glasgow, enhances our ability to deliver high‑quality projects and build new relationships.

“As we approach our 50th anniversary, this move reflects our ambition for the next chapter of growth.”

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