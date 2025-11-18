Hill appoints technical director

Matt Wilson

Hill Group has put Matt Wilson in charge of design and technical compliance across the business.

In his new role as group technical director, Wilson will lead the technical functions, making sure that all development plans align with current and forthcoming legislation. A focus will be achieving compliance with the new Future Homes Standard, expected to be published in the next few weeks.

He will also look at driving efficiencies through standardised approaches to development and contribute to the land acquisition strategy.

Matt Wilson joined Hill in 2008 as a technical co-ordinator. Most recently, has been technical manager for the eastern region, where he was responsible for design and technical compliance across all residential developments in that area. Before joining Hill, he spent 13 years at David Wilson Homes, starting as a trainee and continuing through the company’s acquisition by Barratt Developments.

Hill Group chief executive Andy Hill said: “Matt is a long-standing and highly respected member of our team, and I’m delighted to recognise his valuable contribution with this well-deserved promotion. His technical expertise, deep understanding of our business, and commitment to quality and innovation will be instrumental as we continue to expand and uphold the high standards of design and sustainability that The Hill Group is known for.”

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