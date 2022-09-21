Hill Group to build out college campuses

The Dudden Hill Lane site in Dollis Hill

The developments, in Dollis Hill and Wembley, will together deliver more than 1,800 new homes.

The Dollis Hill site, off Dudden Hill Lane, is earmarked for approximately 1,500 units; the other site, off Wembley Park Drive, will have a further 300 new homes.

The deal will enable United Colleges Group to consolidate and build a new campus on Olympic Way, close to Wembley Park station. United Colleges was established in 2017 following the merger of the College of North West London and City of Westminster College and focuses predominantly on vocational courses. Green skills, including engineering and the built environment, will be the focus of the new Wembley Park campus.

United Colleges Group chief executive and principal Stephen Davis said: “The sale of our existing campuses at Willesden and Wembley is a crucial step in making sure that the College of North West London continues to deliver world class education and skills for the residents of Brent and the wider London community…. Our continued relationship with Hill will ensure that we deliver on this ambition for our students whilst also leaving a legacy of much needed housing for Brent at our previous campus sites.”

Hill Group chief executive Andy Hill said: “Being the lead developer on over 1,800 much-needed new homes in this important area of London is a testament to our track record and reputation for placemaking and regeneration. In collaboration with Brent Council and United Colleges we look forward to embarking on this exciting new project that will bring long-term benefits to Dollis Hill and Wembley, and deliver quality sustainable new homes for residents, both now and in the future.”

