Hitachi launches new compact wheeled excavator

Launched in response to the growing demand for machines capable of working in narrow spaces or restrictive areas, the compact Stage V compliant ZX95W-7, which features a 0.22 m3 bucket as standard, is particularly suitable for urban job sites.

The 55.4 kW ZX95W-7 can work on a wide range of projects where space is at a premium, including road and general construction, house building and utilities. While its compact size and short turning radius allow it to work efficiently and safely in confined areas, particularly in the vicinity of pedestrians and road users.

The ZX95W-7’s four-wheel steering allows for “exceptionally manoeuvrable”, while the machine can also be used with a tiltrotator and S-type couplers for attachments, while the two piece boom gives a maximum digging depth of 3780 mm.

An “ultra-spacious” cab features “intuitive” controls, a small steering wheel, and a rear-view camera for improved visibility.

Stability is provided by the blade positioned on the rear of the undercarriage, and by the optional independently operating outriggers on both left and right sides.

The machine’s standard configuration includes air conditioning, air suspension seat with heater and electric fuel feed pump. Downtime is minimised by the priority given to easy maintenance and cleaning, with features such as the fenders protecting the upper structure from dirt.

Commenting on the launch, HCME excavator product manager Wilbert Blom said: “The new ZX95W-7 perfectly complements our Zaxis-7 range, providing exceptional agility and manoeuvrability in small spaces, and an extra level of versatility on the job site.

“We see significant demand for this type of equipment in France and Germany, and have addressed the needs of those markets in the design of this new model. By providing flexibility, with options such as single or twin tyres, contractors across Europe can customise the machine to their job site requirements.

