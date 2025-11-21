Housing stats show target disappearing

Between April 2024 and March 2025, there were 190,600 new homes built in England, according to latest government statistics.

Add in another 17,710 new homes that were created from change of use between non-domestic and residential, 3,850 from conversions from houses to flats and 1,080 other gains (caravans, house boats, etc), offset by 4,630 demolitions, and there was a total of 208,600 net additional dwellings in 2024/25, which is a 6% decrease on 2023/24.

Between the start of Parliament on 9th July 2024 and 9th November 2025, there were an estimated 275,600 net additional homes delivered in England.

In the first eight months of the current financial year, between 1st April 2025 and 9th November 2025, there have been an estimated 124,800 net additional homes.

Chart shows net additional dwellings in England each year

David Crosthwaite, chief economist at the Building Cost Information Service (BCIS), said: “The latest figures underline the scale of the challenge facing the government. With net additions falling for the third consecutive year, delivery is moving further away from where it needs to be.

“On the current trajectory, we are looking at something closer to 1 million homes over the parliament, rather than the 1.5 million that has been promised.

“The estimate that 124,800 net additions have been delivered so far this financial year would put England on course for roughly 204,000 homes in 2025/26 (seasonal differences excepted), which is further evidence that not enough is happening on the ground to change the direction of travel.

“This is a self-imposed target, and the emerging shortfall is becoming increasingly self-inflicted. The longer it takes for demand to stimulate housebuilding beyond current suppressed levels, the larger the delivery burden becomes later in the parliament, and it is nigh on impossible to see how those numbers could realistically be achieved.”

Florence Eshalomi MP, chair of the House of Commons backbench housing, communities and local government (HCLG) committee said: “The government must be focused on getting to grips with this crisis and bring forward the delayed long-term housing strategy, which has been promised for over a year now. It must set out how we can ramp up the pace of housing delivery with practical reforms to build 1.5 million homes during this parliament.

“Given the scale of the crisis, I hope the chancellor will use next week’s budget to boost the housing sector, support councils and the new towns programme, and help deliver the billions of pounds of public and private investment needed to meet the government’s housing ambitions.”

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