Huddersfield start for CCL Facades

CGI of Huddersfield's Our Cultural Heart project

CCL Facades will start work on site this month in Huddersfield town centre on Kirklees Council‘s £210m regeneration development, known as Our Cultural Heart,

The facade specialist will install aluminium curtain walling, automatic doors and windows and internal fire screens at the Grade II Listed Queensgate Market and Huddersfield Library buildings.

Work is expected to be complete by autumn 2025, and forms part of main contractor Bam’s creation of a food hall with independent stalls around a central seating area and a glass-fronted community library.

The contract is CCL Facades’ second council-led regeneration project in West Yorkshire following its completion of a £4.8m bespoke facade at Bradford Council and Muse Developments’ One City Park.

CCL Facades managing director Tony Blake said: “West Yorkshire is our home and we’re very proud to be delivering another landmark project that sits within a wider regeneration masterplan in the region. As a Grade II Listed refurbishment, the first phase of Our Cultural Heart requires meticulous design and delivery to create a striking, modernised development that retains the market’s 50-year heritage.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk