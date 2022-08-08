Ilke buys Staplehurst site

CGI of what Ilke has planned for Staplehurst

Subject to planning consent, Ilke Homes hopes to put up 94 units in Staplehurst as a mix of two-, three- and four- bedroom homes.

A detailed planning application has been submitted to Maidstone Borough Council and has been validated. If approved, the first factory-built homes will begin to be delivered down the A1 from the factory in Yorkshire to mid Kent in winter 2023.

Ilke’s plans now run to more than 1,000 homes across five sites in southeast England, including a site in Essex being developed jointly with Octopus Energy where residents are promised free heating and electricity. The Staplehurst homes will also be powered by solar panels and air source heat pumps to keep bills down.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk