Imtech loses commercial director to NG Bailey

John Kelly

John Kelly joins NG Bailey next week from competitor Imtech UK & Ireland, where he had been group commercial director for the past six years.

He has also previously held senior commercial leadership roles with Mercury Engineering, Laing O’Rourke Crown House and through the various incarnations of Wimpey, Tarmac and Carillion.

Speaking about his new role, John said: “NG Bailey is leader in its sector with a fantastic heritage and an exciting future ahead. I’m delighted to join the company as it celebrates its centenary year and support its continued growth and development.”

NG Bailey chief executive David Hurcomb said: “He brings a wealth of valuable experience and he will play a key role in cementing our position in the sector and maximising opportunities for further sustainable growth.”

Meanwhile Imtech has promoted Mark Simpson to be its new commercial director to replace John Kelly.

