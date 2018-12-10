Interserve still being handed public contracts

  1. Instagram
Construction News

Mon December 10 2018

9 hours Despite being mired in financial crisis, Interserve continues to retain the faith of public sector clients.

Prince Charles Hospital is being redeveloped

Cwm Taf University Health Board, supported by the Welsh government, has awarded Interserve Construction a £25m contract as part of the next phase of the £36m redevelopment of Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr.

Works should start on the project this month with completion by spring 2021, all being well.

Interserve will deliver a new staff changing area within the courtyard, construct new plant rooms and refurbish the first-floor main switch rooms. It will also carry out external infrastructure works, including a new car park.

Carl Read, divisional director at Interserve Construction, said: “The award of the Prince Charles Hospital redevelopment contract underscores the close partnership we have established with the Cwm Taf University Health Board and our track record for delivering award-winning and life changing healthcare facilities across the UK.”

