Interserve still being handed public contracts

Prince Charles Hospital is being redeveloped

Cwm Taf University Health Board, supported by the Welsh government, has awarded Interserve Construction a £25m contract as part of the next phase of the £36m redevelopment of Prince Charles Hospital in Merthyr.

Works should start on the project this month with completion by spring 2021, all being well.

Interserve will deliver a new staff changing area within the courtyard, construct new plant rooms and refurbish the first-floor main switch rooms. It will also carry out external infrastructure works, including a new car park.

Carl Read, divisional director at Interserve Construction, said: “The award of the Prince Charles Hospital redevelopment contract underscores the close partnership we have established with the Cwm Taf University Health Board and our track record for delivering award-winning and life changing healthcare facilities across the UK.”