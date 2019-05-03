IPAF wins court injunction in copyright case

The injunction was awarded against Chennai-based Capital Equipment Services Ltd (CESL), a former member firm of IPAF. It had sought to copy and distribute IPAF’s training materials as its own mobile elevating work platform (MEWP) operator course.

CESL and Aerial Platform Association of India, registered in Mumbai, which was also named in the injunction, were ordered by the High Court of Madras to desist from using or dealing with the copied course material.

Tim Whiteman, CEO and Managing Director of IPAF, said: “We welcome this injunction, which protects the hard work and co-operation of IPAF members around the world. We are pleased the Indian judicial system found decisively in IPAF’s favour.

“IPAF training is created and shared in the greater interests of the industry. Our members continue to be involved in improving and developing IPAF training material to ensure our industry stays safe and can rest assured we will rigorously defend any attempt to devalue or steal their hard work, wherever in the world such attempts occur.

“Use of the IPAF-accredited training programme is open to any member that meets the relevant rigorous quality standards; it is available exclusively to members of IPAF, who must observe our code of conduct. The member in this case has since been expelled.”