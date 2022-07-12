ISG picked for £50m Woolies HQ makeover

Every floor is getting a roof terrace

The art deco building was designed by Richard Seifert & Partners built in 1955. It was acquired by property investor Henderson Park in 2018 with multiple leases expiring by June 2022. Now it is time for a refurbishment, under the auspices of General Projects as developer.

The scheme, designed by architect AHMM, will increase the building’s gross area by 100,000 sq ft to more than 236,000 sq ft, with 172,000 sq ft of lettable space and 40% bigger floor areas.

Retailer Woolworths was one of the biggest names on the high street, famous for its pick 'n' mix sweets, when it collapsed in 2008. It was officially dissolved in 2015. Its old eight-storey headquarters at 242 Marylebone Road in London’s West End has now been renamed Metropolis. After the refurbishment it will have external green roof terraces across every floor, with more than 6,000 sq ft of gardens. To achieve this, contractor ISG will infill the existing courtyard area up to the seventh floor, providing tiered planted terraces, and extend the structure with various additions across floors three to eight using a steel frame with cross laminated timber (CLT) slabs.

In addition, the existing roof plant enclosures will be removed and consolidated, allowing the creation of rooftop office pavilions on level five and eight.

AHMM has designed the scheme to give the building a BREEAM rating of outstanding.

The use of engineered timber floors to all building extensions has reduced embodied carbon, equating to a 73% improvement against RIBA 2030 targets. The masonry facades, concrete frame and cores will also be retained while cross laminated timber will be used for all new floors forming the building’s extension.

ISG project director Jim Knowlton said: “Originally constructed in the 1950s, Woolworth House is an exemplar of how a low carbon approach can transform our cities’ dated building stock. Underpinned by environmental, social and governance (ESG) considerations, the scheme shows how adapting assets into smarter office and retail environments, with more green spaces for occupants, can future proof London’s commercial property market.

“Following the successful completion of 66 Shoe Lane in 2020, Woolworth House is our second collaboration with Henderson Park. The project builds upon the success, expertise and shared learnings of the same delivery team, now applied to this trailblazing low carbon scheme.”

