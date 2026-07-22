  1. Instagram
  2. LinkedIn
  3. YouTube

Construction News

31 July 2026

Related Information
  1. News
  2. Construction
  3. Jacobs picked for SMR planning

Jacobs picked for SMR planning

22 Jul Great British Energy - Nuclear has selected Jacobs, with support from Quod, to provide planning and consenting services for small modular reactors in the UK.

The US-headquarterd engineers will provide strategic planning, consent support and leadership to key land-use planning activities to help advance required project approvals. Initially, the focus will be on new nuclear development at the Gwyndod (formerly Wylfa Newydd, and renamed last month in a community consultation) and Oldbury-on-Severn sites, with the potential to include additional sites.

The work will be supported by planning subconsultant Quod, and will also entail statutory stakeholder engagement, socio-economic and traffic and transport assessments to help inform project planning and community considerations.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk

MPU
MPU

Construction News

Related News

Click here to view latest construction news »