Jacobs picked for SMR planning

The US-headquarterd engineers will provide strategic planning, consent support and leadership to key land-use planning activities to help advance required project approvals. Initially, the focus will be on new nuclear development at the Gwyndod (formerly Wylfa Newydd, and renamed last month in a community consultation) and Oldbury-on-Severn sites, with the potential to include additional sites.

The work will be supported by planning subconsultant Quod, and will also entail statutory stakeholder engagement, socio-economic and traffic and transport assessments to help inform project planning and community considerations.

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