JCB first for AMD

Michael Robinson - Sales Engineer at Scot JCB, Stephen Thompson – General Manager at AMD Contract Services Ltd, Fraser Dykes – Managing Director at AMD Contract Services Ltd.

The new 420X is a 40t class excavator built around a Cummins L9 dual-certified engine producing 241kW (323hp). A new 2.6 cubic metre heavy-duty bucket delivers 10% more capacity and 11% better lifting performance than the 370X, while a wider, longer undercarriage adds stability and the JCB UX cab's 10-inch touchscreen lets operators store settings for up to 15 attachments.

The machine joins a fleet that already includes a substantial number of JCB machines, from mini and midi excavators now up to 40t tracked excavators. The company has also invested in the JCB e-tech range with electric mini diggers and dumpers added to the fleet.

The company was founded in 1967 by Albert Munro Dykes as a land drainage contractor, the business was taken on by sons Fraser and Trevor Dykes in 1997 and renamed AMD Contract Services Ltd. Fraser Dykes became sole managing director in December 2016, and the company now offers a diversified range of plant hire and civil engineering.

“My background is as a digger driver, I drove them for fifty years, and the 420 is a proper machine,” said Fraser Dykes, Managing Director of AMD Contract Services Ltd. “It’s been beefed up in all the right places. The undercarriage, the stability, it’s fantastic. JCB’s been part of this business for more than fifty years, since my father bought his first machine back in 1973. I recommend Scot JCB for customer service, and there’s nothing better than word of mouth.”

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