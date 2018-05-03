Construction Skills Construction Skills
Fri May 04 2018

News » International » Keller wins its largest Algerian contract » published 3 May 2018

Keller wins its largest Algerian contract

Keller has won a £28m contract to carry out the extensive ground engineering and foundations work needed for a new power station in Mostaganem, Algeria.

The project is the company’s largest-ever in the country, where it has been active for 12 years. The work, which will be carried out by a majority-owned subsidiary, supports the construction of a 1,450MW combined cycle plant being built for state-owned utility company Sonelgaz.

Keller’s work involves producing a working platform of about 90,000m³ and installing 260,000 metres of stone columns to mitigate liquefaction and 47,500m of bored piles as foundation support.

Work is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2019.

 

