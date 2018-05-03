News » International » Keller wins its largest Algerian contract » published 3 May 2018
Keller wins its largest Algerian contract
Keller has won a £28m contract to carry out the extensive ground engineering and foundations work needed for a new power station in Mostaganem, Algeria.
The project is the company’s largest-ever in the country, where it has been active for 12 years. The work, which will be carried out by a majority-owned subsidiary, supports the construction of a 1,450MW combined cycle plant being built for state-owned utility company Sonelgaz.
Keller’s work involves producing a working platform of about 90,000m³ and installing 260,000 metres of stone columns to mitigate liquefaction and 47,500m of bored piles as foundation support.
Work is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2019.
- Click here to return to the previous page
- Subscribe to our free construction newsletters
- Buy & Sell Construction Plant Machinery online with TCiTrader.co.uk. Find new, used & reconditioned Construction Equipment. Click here to view Construction Equipment Classifieds.
Download our free construction news iPhone / iPad app. Sign up to our FREE email newsletters or subscribe to our RSS feed for regular updates on the latest Construction News, Plant News & Contract News. The Construction Index also provides the latest Construction Tenders, Construction Market Data & Construction Law Commentary all FREE.
This article was published on 3 May 2018 (last updated on 3 May 2018).