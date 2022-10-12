  1. Instagram
Wed October 12 2022

Kenya-Tanzania gas pipeline gets the green light

11 hours The governments of Tanzania and Kenya have agreed to fast-track construction of a natural gas pipeline between Dar es Salaam and Mombasa.

A gas pipeline (file picture)

At a meeting in Nairobi last year Tanzanian president Samia Hassan and Kenya’s then-president Uhuru Kenyatta signed a deal to allow construction of the pipeline in a bid to increase trade and reduce energy costs for both countries.

However, the project stalled and construction has yet to commence.

Now, following talks in Dar es Salaam earlier this week, Hassan and Kenya’s new president William Ruto agreed to press ahead with the project.

The agreement is seen as a positive development in relations between the two east African countries, which have been embroiled in a succession of trade disputes over several years.

The proposed gas pipeline will run for about 600 kilometres and is estimated to cost around US$1.1 billion (£990 million). Although construction of the pipeline is now given the go-ahead, there is no scheduled completion date.

