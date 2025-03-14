Kier breaks ground on Southampton lecture block

The façade and double storey windows are designed to chime with local landmarks such as the Southampton Civic Centre

The construction of the North East Quadrant (NEQ) is set to transform the University of Southampton’s Highfield Campus, adding new facilities that integrate academic and social spaces.

Constructed over five floors, the 15,000 sqm building will have a range of lecture theatres, seminar rooms and areas for independent study, along with a café, changing facilities, nursing room and a variety of indoor and outdoor social spaces designed to create a hub of activity in the Quadrant.

Located at the edge of campus, the building has been designed to form part of a new entrance to the university.

Kier hosted a ground breaking ceremony for the project on Wednesday this week.

The new building is expected to be ready by summer 2027, for the start of the 2027/28 academic year.

