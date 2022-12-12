Kier lands £22m Isle of Wight hospital works

CGI of the hospital

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has appointed Kier Construction to deliver four projects to improve the island’s health services.

Hospital works include the construction of a high dependency care unit increase the hospital’s capacity to provide specialists services.

An emergency care floor will be added, co-locating the existing emergency department, urgent treatment centre and short stay facilities, improving treatment room size and access to diagnostics.

A new 18-bed acute ward will separate planned and emergency impatient care, which is expected to help with the better use of beds.

Fourthly, Kier will also put an integrated mental health and community hub in Newport High Street, providing treatment and talking therapy rooms, and ‘tele-hubs’ for medicine appointments.

Kier Construction regional managing director David McKenzie said that the project would “transform healthcare on the Isle of Wight”.

Kier has been the hospital’s regular preferred builder in recent times. Over the past 11 years it has refurbished the pathology unit and dementia-friendly wards, and it has reconfigured and refurbished the emergency department.

