Kier to build £30m mortuary in Aberdeen

Aberdeen Integrated Mortuary will be built on the Foresterhill Health Camp

The new £30m Aberdeen Integrated Mortuary at the Foresterhill Health Camp will provide family consultation and private areas; post-mortem rooms; body storage; and meeting rooms.

It will also have X-ray and CT scanner capabilities, an office for Police Scotland and a teaching and museum area.

The project is expected to be completed in spring 2024.

The Scottish government has contributed money towards the project as it considered to be “an innovative pathology learning facility”.

The two-storey all-electric building will have more than 600 sqm of solar panels.

NHS Grampian executive director of infrastructure and sustainability Paul Allen said: “It is a considerable accomplishment for the design to have been taken forward through this historically unusual period. The team is pleased with the development and to be working on such a complex, multi-functional and multi-agency project.”

Kier Construction North & Scotland regional director Phil McDowell added: “We are working closely with Aberdeen City Council and NHS Grampian to provide this much-needed facility for the community. It is important that in such difficult times, those that have lost a loved one have access to the best local amenities they deserve.”

Other projects in Aberdeen by Kier include refurbishing the city’s Music Hall and council housing maintenance work.

