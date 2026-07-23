Kilmac goes full Trimble for surveys

Sitech delivered six units each of Trimble SPS720 total stations, R780 GNSS rovers, and TSC710 data collectors running Trimble Siteworks to support the company’s continued technology expansion.

The investment sits alongside Kilmac’s existing Trimble on-machine systems, meaning the business now runs a complete, connected Trimble Civil Construction Technology ecosystem across office, field and machine, enabling the company to enhance productivity, accuracy and efficiency across multiple sites simultaneously.

The recent investment supports Kilmac’s growth and the expansion of its capabilities across multiple large-scale projects including the £76m Clackmannanshire Wellbeing Hub and Lochies school site, scheduled for completion in late 2027.

By combining both on and off-machine technology, Kilmac has been able to benefit from precision earthmoving, improved performance and reduced rework across the project, which includes large-scale earthmoving, surface and foul water drainage systems, service tracking works and landscaping. Trimble Business Centre and Works Manager complete the fully connected technology ecosystem, allowing for complete visibility and control across the project's multiple phases.

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