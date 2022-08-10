Legal challenge to £90m Norfolk road scheme

Galliford Try is National Highways' contractor for the scheme in question

It is claimed that transport secretary Grant Shapps failed to properly follow environmental regulations for assessing carbon emissions.

If the challenge is successful, it could have implications to other highway improvement projects around the country.

In June this year Grant Shapps signed the development consent order (DCO) for the £90m National Highways scheme, giving the green light to the construction of a new 2.6 km dual carriageway 70 metres to the south of the existing A47 between Blofield and North Burlingham in Norfolk. Galliford Try is National Highways' contractor for the job.

Traffic modelling data shows this section of the A47 is used by more than 30,000 vehicles a day and has one of the highest recorded accident rates for any A road in the UK.

However, Dr Andrew Boswell, an environmentalist and former councillor on both Norfolk County and Norwich City councils, has issued high court proceedings against the DCO.

He said: “In making his decision, Grant Shapps failed to properly follow environmental regulations for assessing carbon emissions from this A47 scheme with those from other large roads planned for the Norwich area. I am taking this case because the same error in assessing carbon is being made on schemes around the country: my case could help ensure the law is followed in making climate impact assessments on road schemes around the UK.”

Specialist environmental lawyers, Richard Buxton Solicitors of Cambridge, are acting for Dr Boswell. The legal team include some of the same lawyers who recently, and successfully, took the government to court on its net zero strategy.

Dr Boswell, who runs his own consultancy business as Climate Emergency Policy & Planning (CEPP), is concerned that improving the A47 would destroy wildlife habitats, increase development pressures and generate more traffic. “The countryside close to Norwich remains largely unspoilt with many small villages, and peaceful places for walkers, tourists and residents,” he said. “But this could change rapidly in just a few years.”

