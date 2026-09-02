Liebherr unveils 50t crawler excavators

The versatile R 952 G8

The R 948 G8 for earthmoving eatures an LC chassis, specialist equipment and optimised motorisation to ensure low fuel consumption without compromising on power.

The R 952 G8 has been designed for versatility, with three different variants of chassis, a wide choice of equipment variants and increased engine power.

The R 958 G8 was developed specifically for challenging mining work. The machine features a robust S-HD chassis, mass excavation (ME) equipment and numerous specialist options for optimising performance in mining operations.

Liebherr has aimed for easy maintenance w.ith an easy-to-reach platform for accessing the engine, secure access points and an automatic central lubrication system.

New assistance systems support the machine operators in their daily operations. LPE (Liebherr Power Efficiency) helps to reduce fuel consumption by up to 10 % − without compromising on performance. The Bucket Fill Assist (BFA) system automates the process of filling the bucket in order to maintain productivity levels in operation over the long term. Parallel to this, the Modetronic function adjusts the machine parameters to the requirements of every application to ensure optimum performance, whatever the operating conditions.

An an integrated passive 2D control system, developed with Leica Geosystems is offered as standard, complemented by a built-in, dynamic weighing system. A 3D control solution is also available as an optional extra, which can be expanded with semi-automated functions to increase precision and productivity further still.

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