London consultancy start-up accepts American offer

Aquila founders Mark Mills (left ) and Dan Miles (right)

The acquisition of Aquila Forensics builds upon JS Held's previous European, including GPW Group, Sense Studio, and Arcadis' UK Contract Solutions practice.

"By joining JS Held, we gain additional resources and experts from a variety of backgrounds and disciplines that both complement the talents of our team and expand our global reach," said Aquila Forensics director Mark Mills, who co-founded the practice with Dan Miles just five years ago in 2018.

Gary Kitt, senior managing director for construction advisory at JS Held said: "JS Held is acquiring a team of highly respected and accomplished experts at the top of their field. The addition of the Aquila team strengthens our Construction Advisory Practice by adding experts with a deep understanding of financial and programming impacts of change developed from years of expert witness and site-based practical experience."

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk