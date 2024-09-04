Lovell appoints regional refurb director

Matt Hickman has joined Lovell from Vinci Facilities

Matt Hickman joins Morgan Sindall subsidiary Lovell Partnerships from Vinci Facilities, where he was bid director.

“Joining Lovell is a very exciting career move for me,” he said, “and I’m looking forward to getting stuck into building relationships with key housing providers and delivering retrofit projects at scale, as well as helping to raise the profile of the fantastic refurbishment side of the business.”

He continued: “With more funding coming through from the government this is an opportune time to deliver social housing decarbonisation fund (SHDF) projects throughout the region.”

Carl Yale, regional refurbishment director at Lovell, said: “Matt is a fantastic addition to our team and has a thorough understanding of and excellent experience in the industry. Continuing to push forward with our refurbishment and retrofit goals in order to meet the government’s net zero target is extremely important, and we know Matt’s expertise will be invaluable in helping us do this.”

