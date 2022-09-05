L&Q teams up with Hill for Brentford blocks

The planned development

The old Citroen garage site, next to the new Brentford FC and London Irish stadium, is being redeveloped with 441 new homes going up, as well as a residents gym and a nursery.

The plans comprise five buildings of heights up to 18 storeys, offering views of the River Thames and Kew Gardens. Half of the homes will be designated as affordable, with a mix of shared ownership and affordable rented homes.

Residents are expected to start moving in by September 2024 and the project should complete by the end of 2026.

It is Hill’s first joint venture with L&Q.

L&Q director of development and sales Vicky Savage said: “By joining forces with Hill, a like-minded partner who shares our vision for the area, we’ve been able to get spades in the ground whilst unlocking investment in jobs and opportunities for local people.”

The development has been beset by planning wrangles. Hounslow Council refused planning permission for the scheme in February 2018 but the London mayor overturned this decision a few months last.

