Mabey appoints southern, national sales leads

Sarah Kingscott

Ginger joins Mabey Hire with more than 25 years of experience in senior leadership roles within the construction and plant hire sectors. Most recently, he served as head of group sales at Marwood Group, where he played a key role in driving business growth, developing customer relationships and leading high-performing sales teams.

In his new role, Ginger will lead Mabey Hire's Southern sales operation, working closely with customers and internal teams to support infrastructure, construction and civil engineering projects across the region.

Kingscott brings over 20 years of experience in strategic account management, commercial leadership and business development within major B2B, industrial, facilities and workplace solutions markets. In her new role as head of national accounts, she will help drive the continued growth of Mabey Hire’s relationships with national contractors, consultants and major clients delivering some of the UK’s largest infrastructure investment projects.

Nigel Robbins, Mabey Hire’s sales director, said: "We're thrilled to welcome Darren and Sarah to the business. Their extensive experience and strong understanding of the market make them an excellent addition to our team, as we continue to support our customers and drive sustainable growth.”

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