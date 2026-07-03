Manitowoc's MGX launches in UK

Launched in the US, the business offers comprehensive equipment solutions including new and used equipment sales, crane rental, OEM parts and industry-leading repair and remanufacturing services.

“We want to be a one-stop shop for crane owners in the UK. Crane owners, contractors, and rental companies are often managing fleets with mixed crane brands, and organizing service, repair, and parts for multiple machines is an administrative burden. We are here to streamline the process, and provide fast, effective, and high-quality customer support,” said Nick Bird, service manager at MGX Equipment Services UK.

At the Buckingham facility, there are four large service bays with two 40t capacity overhead cranes plus an inspection pit and large test area. The local team offer a full range of solutions, from routine maintenance and service (including full hydraulic and electrical diagnostics) up to complete crane overhauls. Similarly, welding capabilities range from basic repairs to complex structural work. Services are available for almost all mobile crane brands, and the site is an accredited CPCS certification point for operators.

In Barnsley, MGX Equipment Services offers two fully equipped bays covering routine maintenance and service (including full hydraulic and electrical diagnostics). The facility can also handle full engine rebuilds and has a large test area for conducting thorough examinations on customer cranes.

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