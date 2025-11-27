Marshalls parts with chief executive

Matt Pullen

Marshalls has announced that Matt Pullen has stepped down from his role as chief executive officer with immediate effect.

Chief commercial officer Simon Bourne has been appointed interim chief executive but a search process for a permanent replacement has already been initiated, with external candidates also under consideration.

Matt Pullen had been in the job for less than two years, having joined Marshalls in January 2024. He had previously been chief operating officer of Genuit (Polypipe’s parent company) and managing director of British Gypsum before that.

In August Marshalls posted half-year results showing operating profit down 37% and pre-tax profit down 46% despite a 4% increase in revenue.

Marshalls board chair Vanda Murray said: “On behalf of the board I would like to thank Matt for his contribution during his time as CEO during which we successfully launched our 'Transform & Grow' strategy. Now is the right time to refocus the business and accelerate the execution of our strategy to ensure we take full advantage of our growth opportunities.

"The Board looks forward with confidence to working with Simon in his new role as interim CEO to drive the business forward at pace."

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