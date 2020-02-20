McAlpine aims for net zero carbon by 2025

McAlpine’s new sustainability strategy for 2020-2024 also promises a year-on-year increase in ‘social value’ delivered across its operations, as defined by Social Profit Calculator.

Its strategy has four themes:

Becoming net zero carbon within five years – the Carbon Trust will provide third party certification to validate the claims.

‘Resource efficiency’: reducing construction waste, maximising resource efficiency and applying circular economy principles in the delivery of projects. The aim is to achieved this by using more modular components and offsite construction.

‘Ethical procurement’: sourcing building materials that have a lesser environmental impact.

‘Social value’: A partnership with the Social Profit Calculator enables the business to set targets, forecast, monitor and improve the social value delivered by each project.

McAlpine has the declared ambition to be “the best place to work, the best builder and the best business”.

Head of sustainability Simon Richards said: “As individuals, we are passionate about the work that we do and delivering quality projects for our clients, yet the impact that our industry has on the environment and society cannot be ignored, climate change being a prime example.

“It is collectively our responsibility to address this, and this strategy gives our people and projects a framework to do so proactively and collaboratively with our supply chain partners and the wider construction industry.

“We all have a role to play, our strategy emphasises our skills and expertise to take up the challenge and lead on embedding change, making a meaningful, lasting difference.”

Other construction contractors that have published strategies to become carbon neutral in the next five years (or sooner) include Skanska and Wates, as well as consutling engineers Mott MacDonald and WSP, while the building products manufacturer Kingspan is aiming to be carbon positive by 2030.

