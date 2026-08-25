McGovern picks Pewag for roof lift

The heat pump presented several challenges due to its uneven weight distribution and centre of gravity. With limited space available at roof level, the lifting arrangement needed to provide accurate control during positioning and final placement.

The combination of a Modulift CMOD 24 Spreader Frame and Pewag Levo Load Balancer enabled the unit to be lifted from eight lifting points while allowing the load to be levelled remotely throughout the operation.

The Pewag Levo Load Balancer provided precise control of load imbalance during the lift, allowing adjustments to be made safely from ground level. The 20t model has an imbalance capacity of up to 6,000kg, making it suitable for applications where accurate load positioning is required.

The CMOD 24 Spreader Frame provided the stability and load distribution required for the rooftop installation. Pewag Snatch Blocks were also incorporated into the rigging arrangement.

McGovern Crane Hire was the first UK mobile crane company to invest in the Pewag 20t load balancer via Rope & Sling Specialists, strengthening its capability to undertake complex lifting operations requiring enhanced control and precision.

“Having the right equipment for the job makes a significant difference, particularly when working with awkward loads and challenging installation requirements,” said Kieran McGovern, director at E.J. McGovern Crane Hire.

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