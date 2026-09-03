McLaren to deliver £48m Leics warehouses

McLaren will build Mountpark Hinckley's Units 2 and 3. The £48m project will provide two high-specification warehouse distribution units totaling 772,340 sq ft, alongside associated transport hubs, office space, gatehouses, and extensive external works.

Construction commenced in July 2026, with the steel frame scheduled to begin in September and completion forecast for spring 2027. It forms the second phase of the established Mountpark Hinckley logistics park, with the first phase and enabling infrastructure having already been completed.

Unit 2 will provide approximately 514,100 sq ft of warehouse space with standard and Euro dock loading on both the east and west elevations, together with two transport hubs and 28,460 sq ft of office accommodation.

Unit 3 will comprise approximately 258,248 sq ft of warehouse space with standard and Euro dock loading to the south elevation, one transport hub and 12,900 sq ft of office accommodation.

McLaren Construction's works also include the delivery of hardstanding, service yards, car parking, landscaping, mains services and drainage across the site, creating a high-quality industrial and logistics environment for occupiers.

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk