McLaughlin & Harvey to build £100m Rolls-Royce facility

Members of the Rolls-Royce and McLaughlin & Harvey teams at the signing

The facility will provide space for research, manufacturing and assembly, creating capability for new product development for the future of air combat. Construction is scheduled to begin later in 2026.

Paul Pennington, senior vice president of infrastructure, defence, Rolls-Royce, said, “This complex facility is a physical manifestation of our commitment to novel technology and agile ways of working.

“By embedding our previous learnings, we are creating a space for state-of-the-art technology development, to ensure we meet our ambitious customer commitments while future-proofing our capabilities for decades to come.”

Got a story? Email news@theconstructionindex.co.uk