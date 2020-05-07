Mick George wins £20m Magna Park package

Mick George will undertake various enabling, ground stabilisation, demolition, environmental and facilities management works on behalf of specialist big shed developer Gazeley.

The overall scheme will expand the existing nine million square feet of floor space to sixteen million square feet over several phases. Development has begun on three speculative logistics and distribution units totalling 525,400 square feet.

Thank you for reading this story on The Construction Index website. Our editorial independence means that we set our own agenda and where we feel it necessary to voice opinions, they are ours alone, uninfluenced by advertisers, sponsors or corporate proprietors.

Inevitably, there is a financial cost to this service and we now need your support to keep delivering quality trusted journalism. Please consider supporting us, by purchasing our magazine, which is currently just £1 per issue. Order online now. Thanks for your support.